Who Are They 6 'Powerful' Names Redacted From Epstein Files

U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna has publicly revealed that the names of six powerful people were redacted from the Epstein files. He, along with Thomas Massie, a Republican Congressman from Kentucky, has visited the Department of Justice (DoJ) headquarters, where they spent two hours evaluating the redacted documents. After that, he held a floor meeting where-in he told that 70-80% of the files are still redacted, and when he and Massie had pointed it out to the DOJ, they acknowledged their mistake and then revealed the identities of these 6 wealthy individuals.

The names include Victoria Secret’s Les Wexner, the Dubai-based Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of the logistics company DP World, Italian politician Nicola Caputo, and others like Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, and Leonic Leonov, whose identities and their relationship to Epstein are not known yet.

However, aside from revealing their names, he did not provide any other evidence suggesting their wrongdoings. Khanna later stated, “If we found six men that were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those 3million files,” Khanna said during his floor speech.



The names that are being redacted from the Epstein files do not always establish guilt or unlawful activities, as they may simply appear through the e-mails, contact information, or other information that are being referenced to Jeffrey Epstein.





This article was written by Yoga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.