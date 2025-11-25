Name a Famous Japanese Person Challenge Goes Viral on X

A new social-media trend on X has surged in popularity, with thousands participating in the viral “Name a Famous Japanese Person” challenge. It began with a simple post featuring a red circle on a white background—resembling the Japanese flag—prompting users to name the first Japanese personality that came to mind.

can you name a famous Japanese person without using google? pic.twitter.com/FkmIifJ2lv — Earth (@earthcurated) November 24, 2025

The trend spread rapidly across the platform as people worldwide responded with names from literature, sports, cinema, and pop culture. Many highlighted prominent figures such as celebrated author Haruki Murakami, legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, and baseball star Shohei Ohtani. Fans of ice skating mentioned Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, while manga enthusiasts cited acclaimed creator Naoki Urasawa.

Some users shared more playful choices, referencing cultural icons like Godzilla and popular anime characters such as Zoro, reflecting the global influence of Japanese entertainment—boosted further by OTT platforms. The mix of real and fictional names showcased Japan’s deep cultural imprint across generations. Several participants said the trend evoked childhood memories, favourite films, and beloved anime, making it a nostalgic and light-hearted celebration of Japan’s enduring impact on global culture. This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle



