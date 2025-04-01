Musk denies cutting child support for Ashley St. Clair, says he gave $2.5M

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied allegations that he financially retaliated against influencer Ashley St. Clair by reducing child support payments for their alleged son.

Gold digger and professional gaslighter @stclairashley was caught on camera outside of her ritzy Manhattan condo (paid for by her sugar daddy Elon Musk) selling her $100,000 @Tesla she said was gifted to her by @elonmusk during their romantic relationship.



She said she’s… pic.twitter.com/opNxxZxzUY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 31, 2025





I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

The controversy surfaced after St. Clair, 26, posted a video selling her Tesla Model S, claiming a 60% cut in child support from Musk. Reacting to a tweet about the situation on March 31, Musk stated, "I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year."

St. Clair countered Musk’s claims, alleging that he had refused to confirm paternity and reduced financial support as a means to "maintain control and punish" her. She asserted that the financial reduction was affecting their child’s well-being. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with St. Clair seeking sole custody of their six-month-old son. Her legal team alleges that Musk unilaterally reduced financial support following her legal action. They also claim he attempted to prevent St. Clair from speaking publicly by filing an emergency application, which was denied by the court. The dispute has sparked widespread public discussion about paternity, financial responsibility, and high-profile custody battles.



