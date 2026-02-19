Moscow Sees No Shift in India’s Russian Oil Policy

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said it has “no reason” to believe that India has changed its position on purchasing Russian oil, asserting that the trade benefits both nations and helps stabilise global energy markets.

The remarks came after officials in the United States claimed New Delhi had agreed to halt imports of Russian crude.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow sees no indication of any policy shift by India on buying Russian hydrocarbons. She added that India’s purchases serve mutual economic interests and contribute to stability in the international hydrocarbons market.

Zakharova also criticised statements made by US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accusing Washington of trying to dictate terms to sovereign countries.

The comments follow a recent telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, after which both sides announced a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, including the removal of a 25 per cent tariff imposed last year over India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

While announcing a trade agreement with New Delhi earlier this month, Trump had claimed India agreed to stop procuring crude from Russia. However, India has neither confirmed nor denied the assertion and has repeatedly maintained that its energy procurement decisions are guided by national interest.

Earlier, Moscow had accused Washington of attempting to block India and other countries from buying Russian oil through tariffs, sanctions and other restrictions.