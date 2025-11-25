 Top
More Than 100 Homes Damaged by Tornado near Houston

25 Nov 2025 9:43 AM IST

Photos and drone video posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 3 constable showed roofs with shingles ripped off

Jose Rosas surveys damage to Guillermo Vargas' home as while helping clean up storm damage in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON: More than 100 homes have been damaged after a tornado touched down in a residential area outside Houston, authorities in Texas said Monday.

No injuries were reported.
Photos and drone video posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 3 constable showed roofs with shingles ripped off. Some debris blocked roads.
The damage affected the Memorial Northwest neighborhood, according to the office of Mark Herman, the constable.
The Houston Fire Department dispatched five members of its saw team to cut up and remove toppled trees, spokesperson Rustin Rawlings said.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southeastern Texas, including Houston, until 1 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Texas.
