 Top
Home » World

Moderate Earthquake Kills 1 Person, Damages Dozens of Homes in PoK

World
20 Jan 2026 2:12 AM IST

In a statement, the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government said the tremors mainly caused damage across the Hunza Valley.

Moderate Earthquake Kills 1 Person, Damages Dozens of Homes in PoK
x
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday, killing at least one person and damaging dozens of mud-brick houses, authorities said.(File Photo)

Peshawar: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday, killing at least one person and damaging dozens of mud-brick houses, authorities said.

In a statement, the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government said the tremors mainly caused damage across the Hunza Valley. The tremors, which were also felt in several districts in the northwest, triggered landslides in Hunza and nearby towns, blocking several roads, it said.

According to the statement, rescue teams were still collecting information on casualties and damages. The quake's epicentre was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Pakistan lies along an active seismic zone and is frequently hit by earthquakes.

( Source : PTI )
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earthquake 
Pakistan 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X