Why Did US, Israel Chose Saturday Morning For Strikes On Iran?

When Donald Trump was re-elected as the president in November, 2024 he has vowed to his supporters strictly that he’s not going to start a war, but rather stop them. But it turns out as per the old saying goes, “You can never straighten a dog’s tail”.

The Iranian Media has officially confirmed on the earlier Sunday that their supreme leader Ali khamnei is dead. But why did Israel and US Only decide to attack him on a Saturday?.

A report by Reuters has confirmed that, Khaminei has conducted a secret meeting with the Former Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics Ali Shamkhani and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani before the strike has started. Larijani was the only one who has survived.

A US Official has also confirmed that, the major intent for conducting this strike is to eliminate Khamenei in the first place so it will act as an element of surprise. He also suggested that there was an alarming concern that the Supreme Leader would go into hiding when there’ll be an opportunity.

The accurate Location of the meeting was not known immediately. But The CIA has been targeting his high security compound in Tehran from the beginning ,Whose satellite imagery has now revealed that the compound has been completely ruined.

It was the Israeli Intelligence who has detected that the meeting between the leaders in the compound which was supposed to take place on Saturday Evening has been instead moved to the morning. And the US intelligence has seized this opportunity to carry out their attacks.

When the Attacks had started to take place, Iran has started a huge missile and drone war against Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE in retaliation targeting the U.S military bases situated in these nations.

Shortly after, Trump has released an 8 minute video in which he has announced about this operation which is nicknamed “Operation Epic Fury”. He has justified that they had to “defend the American People by eliminating imminent threats”, and accused Iran for contining to advance it’s nuclear program. He also appealed directly to the Iranian residents that the hour of freedom is at their hands and to “take over your government”, once the military agenda is finished.

However, Iran has vowed to punish the murderers of Khamenei. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement on social media saying, "The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them."

This move by Israel and US has also pushed the Middle east into of it’s most treacherous chapters, with mounting worries that Iran’s retaliation could trigger an even more larger war.

This article is written by Yoga Adithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad.