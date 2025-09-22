There will be no Palestine State: Netanyahu to UK, Canada, Australia

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposed the UK, Canada, and Australia’s move to recognise Palestine, declaring that there will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu condemned the move and vowed to respond after his US visit. “There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States,” he said.

Netanyahu alleged that recognising Palestine amounted to “rewarding terror with an enormous prize” and pledged not to let it happen. “I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It’s not going to happen,” he said.

“For years I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination, and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path,” he added.

Australia, Canada and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognised the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution. However, they said Hamas must cease its existence immediately.

“Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own,” the Australian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the action, stating that it would jeopardise security in the region. “Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary — further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future,” it said.