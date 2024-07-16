Six Dead in Muscat Mosque Shooting, Attackers Killed
Six dead, including three attackers, in shooting near Shiite mosque in Muscat; 28 wounded, Omani police confirm
Muscat: The death toll from a shooting near a Shiite mosque in Oman's capital has climbed to six, police said Tuesday, adding that the three attackers were also killed.
Monday's shooting "resulted in the death of five individuals, the martyrdom of one policeman, and the death of the three perpetrators," with at least 28 other people wounded, Omani police said in a statement.
( Source : AFP )
Next Story