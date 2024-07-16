Top
Six Dead in Muscat Mosque Shooting, Attackers Killed

16 July 2024 1:15 PM GMT
Six dead, including three attackers, in shooting near Shiite mosque in Muscat; 28 wounded, Omani police confirm
Four people were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting at the Imam Ali Mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir, police said. (Image: AFP)

Muscat: The death toll from a shooting near a Shiite mosque in Oman's capital has climbed to six, police said Tuesday, adding that the three attackers were also killed.

Monday's shooting "resulted in the death of five individuals, the martyrdom of one policeman, and the death of the three perpetrators," with at least 28 other people wounded, Omani police said in a statement.

