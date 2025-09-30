Plan to End War in Gaza Achieves Our War Aims: Netanyahu

x

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Protesters attend a demonstration against the visit to the US of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) leave the State Dining Room of the White House after a press conference in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was "very close" to securing peace in the Gaza war, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and releasing a 20-point peace plan. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) 