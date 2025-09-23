Palestinian Statehood Is a Right, Not a Reward: UN Chief

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing member states at the UN Headquarters in New York, reaffirmed that "statehood for Palestinians is a right, not a reward," as the international body reiterated its support for a two-state solution to resolve the protracted Israel-Gaza conflict.

"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been unresolved for generations. Dialogue has faltered, resolutions have been flouted," Guterres said.

He underscored the UN's long-standing position on the two-state framework, stating, "A two-state solution where two independent sovereign democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace and security within their secure and recognised borders based on the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states in line with international law, UN resolutions and other relevant agreements."

He further added, "Statehood for a Palestinian is a right, not a reward, and denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere. Without two states, there will be no peace in the Middle East."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced France's recognition of the State of Palestine, becoming the latest Western nation to do so ahead of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The decision comes a day after Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia also announced their formal recognition of Palestine, a move widely seen as an effort to increase international pressure on Israel amid its continued military campaign in Gaza.

"The time has come. This is why, true to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East and to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine," President Macron said during a summit on the two-state solution in New York.

Addressing the UN, Macron stated that recognising a Palestinian state is the "only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace," describing the decision as a "defeat for Hamas." He added, "We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security."

The French declaration follows similar announcements by Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, which declared their formal recognition of the State of Palestine on Sunday, days after the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the implementation of a two-state solution.

Among these nations, Canada was the first to make its announcement, followed by Australia and then the UK. The move follows through on their previous commitments to grant recognition if Tel Aviv failed to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

More than 140 countries have already recognised Palestine. The decisions by the UK and France are seen as significant as both are members of the G7 and the UN Security Council.

On September 12, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution reviving a two-state solution, less than 24 hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would never be a Palestinian state. India was among the 142 nations that voted in favour of the resolution titled 'Endorsement of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution'.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the recognition of the Palestinian State by Canada, the UK and Australia, calling it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace.

Notably, Israel's response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Australia, and Canada will come after Netanyahu returns from the US next week.

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7 — you are handing a huge reward to terror," Netanyahu said in a video statement, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

"It will not happen," he continued. "A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan."

Netanyahu said that under his leadership, Israel "doubled Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria — and we will continue on this course."

"Israel categorically rejects the recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Kingdom and some other countries," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Statehood must remain a final status issue and not be disconnected from peace, the ministry added, claiming the Palestinian Authority has not stopped incitement, rewarding terrorists, or fighting terror adequately.

"The Palestinian Authority is part of the problem and not part of the solution," Israel said.

"Israel will not accept any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders," the ministry stated.

It further said, "Political gestures aimed at a domestic voting audience only harm the Middle East and are not helpful. Instead, if the countries that signed this declaration truly wish to stabilise the region, they should focus on pressuring Hamas to release the hostages and to disarm immediately."