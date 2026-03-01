Oman's Oil Tanker Attacked Off Its Port On The Strait Of Hormuz, 4 injured





Dubai : Oman on Sunday said an oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz came under attack, wounding four mariners on board.

The attack targeted a Palau-flagged vessel called Skylight, the state-run Oman News Agency said. It described the crew as Indian and Iranian.

It wasn't clear who attacked the vessel, but it came as authorities have said Iran has been threatening ships travelling the strait via radio since the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran.