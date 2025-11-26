Netanyahu's Office: Bilateral Ties Strong, New India Visit Date Soon

Tel Aviv: The bond between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strong, as are the bilateral ties, Israel’s PM Office said on Tuesday. Teams from both countries are coordinating a new date for Netanyahu’s visit.

In a post on X, the Israeli PM’s Office added that Netanyahu has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi.

Israel’s I24News reported that Netanyahu’s scheduled December visit to India was put on hold following the blast in Delhi two weeks ago.

After the blast, Netanyahu stressed the unbreakable spirit of both nations in the face of terrorism, offering condolences and reaffirming Israel’s solidarity with India.

Netanyahu last visited India in 2018, marking only the second visit by an Israeli Prime Minister, following PM Modi’s historic 2017 visit to Israel.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently visited Israel, conveying PM Modi’s greetings and discussing economic and strategic cooperation with Israeli leaders.

Goyal highlighted progress on launching Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, aimed at boosting trade, investment, and technology collaboration.

He also discussed deepening ties in innovation, agriculture, water, defence, science, and technology—underscoring the growing partnership between India and Israel.