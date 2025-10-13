Netanyahu Calls for Israel to Unite After Hostage Release

JERUSALEM: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged controversy over his handling of the Gaza ceasefire deal Sunday, but called for the imminent release of hostages to be a moment of unity.

"This is an emotional evening, an evening of tears, an evening of joy, because tomorrow our children will return to our borders," Netanyahu said, quoting a biblical verse.

"Tomorrow is the beginning of a new path -- a path of rebuilding, a path of healing, and, I hope, a path of united hearts," he said, in a televised address.

Some of the families of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas have criticised Netanyahu for allegedly prioritising military victory over their release.

On Saturday, when US envoy Steve Witkoff praised Netanyahu's leadership in front of a rally called in solidarity with the relatives, some in the crowd booed.

But the Israeli leader has also come under fire from the right, including from hardline members in his own cabinet, for agreeing a prisoner exchange.

"This is a historic event that mixes sorrow over the release of murderers with joy over the return of hostages," Netanyahu said.

"I know there are many disagreements among us, but on this day ... we have every reason to put them aside, because together we achieved tremendous victories," he said.