Khamenei Can No Longer be Allowed to Exist: Israel

19 Jun 2025 4:44 PM IST

Khamenei considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal, Israel Katz told journalists in Holon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AFP)
HOLON, Israel: Israel's defence minister said Thursday that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "can no longer be allowed to exist" after an Israeli hospital was hit during an Iranian missile attack.

"Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed -- he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal," Israel Katz told journalists in Holon near Tel Aviv. "Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist."


