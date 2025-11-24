Israel Violates Gaza Ceasefire 500 Times, Hundreds Killed

Tel Aviv: Israel has breached the United States-brokered Gaza ceasefire almost 500 times in 44 days, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians since the truce took effect on October 10, Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement from the Gaza Government Media Office.

According to the office, 342 civilians have been killed during these violations, with children, women, and the elderly making up the majority of victims.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the continued serious and systematic violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli occupation authorities," the office said. It added that these violations represent a clear breach of international humanitarian law and the humanitarian protocol attached to the agreement.

Among the violations, 27 reportedly occurred on Saturday alone, resulting in 24 deaths and 87 injuries.

The office said Israel bears full responsibility for the humanitarian and security consequences of its actions.

Israel continues to heavily restrict the full and free flow of urgently needed aid and medical supplies into Gaza, despite the requirements of the ceasefire agreement.

On Saturday, Israel’s military launched a series of air attacks across Gaza, killing at least 24 Palestinians, including children, marking its latest violation of the six-week-old truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the airstrikes were carried out after a Hamas fighter targeted Israeli soldiers inside Gaza’s “yellow line,” an area under Israeli control.

"In response, Israel eliminated five senior Hamas fighters," the Israeli statement said.

Hamas disputed Israel’s account and demanded evidence of the claim.

Izzat al-Risheq, a senior Hamas political bureau official, urged mediators and the United States to pressure Israel to substantiate its claim and adhere to the Gaza agreement, according to Al Jazeera.

Local authorities in northern Gaza said dozens of Palestinian families remain besieged as the Israeli military has moved deeper into the enclave in violation of the ceasefire terms.