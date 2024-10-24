 Top
AFP
24 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
Israel strike hits Damascus building
A photo shows destroyed and damaged buildings due to an Israeli airstrike on the Ruwais neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs (Representational image: AFP)
DAMASCUS: Syrian state media on Thursday said Israel struck a residential building in Damascus, with a war monitor reporting deaths.

"Initial reports indicate that an Israeli attack targeted a residential building in the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus," said the Sana news agency, without providing a toll. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights however said there had been "human losses".


