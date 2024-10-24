Israel strike hits Damascus building
DAMASCUS: Syrian state media on Thursday said Israel struck a residential building in Damascus, with a war monitor reporting deaths.
"Initial reports indicate that an Israeli attack targeted a residential building in the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus," said the Sana news agency, without providing a toll. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights however said there had been "human losses".
"Initial reports indicate that an Israeli attack targeted a residential building in the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus," said the Sana news agency, without providing a toll. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights however said there had been "human losses".
( Source : AFP )
Next Story