Israel says it is stopping the entry of all aid and supplies into the Gaza Strip

2 March 2025 1:02 PM IST

The prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of “additional consequences”

As the sun sets, Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip (AP)
TEL AVIV: Israel said Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept what Israel says is a U.S. proposal for an extension of the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.


