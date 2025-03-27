Israel orders more evacuations and Palestinians stage rare anti-Hamas protests

The Israeli military on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of parts of Gaza City as it steps up its renewed offensive against Hamas after breaking the ceasefire last week. Israel’s bombardments and ground operations have caused vast destruction and at their height displaced some 90% of Gaza’s population.Thousands of Palestinians marched in heavily destroyed northern Gaza on Wednesday in the second day of anti-war protests. It’s a rare display of public anger against Hamas, although the protests appeared generally aimed against the war in Gaza and their insufferable living conditions .Israel has cut off all food, fuel, medicine and other supplies to war-torn Gaza's roughly 2 million people since the beginning of the month — a strategy that rights groups say is a war crime.Israel has vowed to increase military pressure until Hamas returns the remaining 59 hostages — 24 of whom are believed to be alive. Israel also demands Hamas disarm and send its leaders into exile. Hamas says it won't release the remaining hostages without a lasting ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.