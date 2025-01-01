Israel confirms elimination of Hamas Commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (local time) confirmed the killing of Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah, in a recent drone strike.



As per the IDF, Sabah had led the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, massacre.



The Nukhba Platoon commander in Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, the IDF added in its statement.



"Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in an intelligence-based IDF and ISA strike," the IDF wrote on X. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (local time) confirmed the killing of Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah, in a recent drone strike.As per the IDF, Sabah had led the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, massacre.The Nukhba Platoon commander in Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, the IDF added in its statement."Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in an intelligence-based IDF and ISA strike," the IDF wrote on X.

🔴Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in an intelligence-based IDF and ISA strike.



Abd al-Hadi Sabah—who operated from a shelter in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis—was one of the leaders of the infiltration into… pic.twitter.com/KMC5HAXNfA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 31, 2024





Earlier, the IDF reported that its units, working with the Shin Bet (Israel's General Security Service), eliminated 14 Hamas terrorists, six of whom had participated in the October 7 massacre. These operations were carried out as part of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division's ongoing activity in the Gaza Strip.

They also added," Abd al-Hadi Sabah--who operated from a shelter in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis--was one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the murderous October 7 Massacre. Sabah also led and advanced numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops throughout the current war. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7 Massacre."Earlier, the IDF reported that its units, working with the Shin Bet (Israel's General Security Service), eliminated 14 Hamas terrorists, six of whom had participated in the October 7 massacre. These operations were carried out as part of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division's ongoing activity in the Gaza Strip.