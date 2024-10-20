Israel army says hit Hezbollah 'command centre' in Beirut

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it carried out a strike Sunday on a Hezbollah command centre and underground weapons facility in the Lebanese capital Beirut.



"Earlier this morning (Sunday), the IAF (Israeli air force) conducted an intelligence-based strike on a command centre of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and an underground weapons workshop in Beirut," the military said in a statement.



Lebanese state media reported two Israeli strikes on Sunday morning in Haret Hreik and one in Hadath -- all in Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold of Dahiyeh.



The Israeli military said it also killed three Hezbollah militants in other strikes in southern Lebanon where it says its troops are engaged in targeted raids.