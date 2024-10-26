 Top
Iraq suspends all air traffic as Israel strikes Iran: state media

AFP
26 Oct 2024 2:14 AM GMT
BAGHDAD: Iraq suspended all air traffic Saturday at its airports until further notice after Israel launched air strikes against Iran.

"Due to regional tensions, Iraqi air traffic has been suspended until further notice to preserve the safety of civil aviation in Iraqi airspace," the country's transport minister said in a statement published by the official INA news agency.


