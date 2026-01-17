Iran's Khamenei Says Authorities Must Break The Back Of The Seditionists

Paris : Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said authorities "must break the back of the seditionists" and blamed US President Donald Trump for "casualties" after a crackdown on a protest wave against the country's clerical authorities.

"We do not intend to lead the country to war, but we will not spare domestic criminals," he told supporters during an address marking a religious holiday, adding that "international criminals" would also not be spared punishment.

"By God's grace, the Iranian nation must break the back of the seditionists just as it broke the back of the sedition."

Iran was rocked by weeks of demonstrations sparked by anger over economic hardship that exploded into the biggest protests against the Islamic republic in more than three years despite a deadly crackdown rights groups say left thousands dead under an internet blackout.

Iranian authorities have blamed the United States for the mass demonstrations they have called "riots" and "terrorist" operations.

Khamenei lashed out at Trump, who had threatened military action against Iran if protesters were killed, accusing him of being "guilty for the casualties, damages and accusations he has levelled against the Iranian nation".

"This was an American conspiracy," he said, adding that "America's goal is to swallow Iran... the goal is to put Iran back under military, political and economic domination".



