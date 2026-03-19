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Iran Boycotting USA But Not World Cup : Football Federation Chief

West Asia
19 March 2026 2:33 PM IST

Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj said that Iran will boycott United Status

Iran Boycotting USA But Not World Cup : Football Federation Chief
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Iran is preparing for the Football World Cup.

Paris : Iran will "boycott the United States" but "not the World Cup", Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj said.

Iran is currently scheduled to play its group matches in the US in this year's tournament.

"We will be preparing for the World Cup. We will boycott the United States but not the the World Cup," Taj said on Wednesday in a video published by the Iranian press agency Fars.



( Source : AFP )
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