Iran Boycotting USA But Not World Cup : Football Federation Chief
Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj said that Iran will boycott United Status
Paris : Iran will "boycott the United States" but "not the World Cup", Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj said.
Iran is currently scheduled to play its group matches in the US in this year's tournament.
"We will be preparing for the World Cup. We will boycott the United States but not the the World Cup," Taj said on Wednesday in a video published by the Iranian press agency Fars.
( Source : AFP )
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