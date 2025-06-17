 Top
Home » World » Middle East

Iran FM Says US Could Stop Israel Attacks With 'One Phone Call'

Middle East
DC Correspondent
17 Jun 2025 12:49 AM IST

"It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy," : Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi

Irans top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi
x
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi — DC File

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that the United States could stop Israel's attacks on the Islamic republic with "one phone call".

"If President (Donald) Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential. Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue," Araghchi said in a post on X.

"It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy," he added.


( Source : AFP )
Iranian Foreign Minister Israel-Iran war President Donald Trump phone call stop wars Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 
Iran 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X