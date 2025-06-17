Iran FM Says US Could Stop Israel Attacks With 'One Phone Call'

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that the United States could stop Israel's attacks on the Islamic republic with "one phone call".

"If President (Donald) Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential. Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue," Araghchi said in a post on X.

"It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy," he added.