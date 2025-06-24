Iran Confirms Ceasefire

The Iranian state media on Tuesday said a ceasefire between Iran and Israel came into effect at 7:30 am local time. The decision was taken after after Iran's missile strikes on Israel, killing four people.

Late on Monday night, United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the two warring nations. Trump claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a US military base in Qatar, in retaliation to America bombing its nuclear sites.

On Truth Social, Trump announced the ceasefire began about midnight Washington time would bring an "Official END" to the war. Trump describes conflict as '12 Day War'. The US President gave the conflict between Israel and Iran a name: the "12 Day War." However, Israel has not confirmed the ceasefire so far, but there are no reports of Israeli strikes in Iran after 4 am in Tehran.