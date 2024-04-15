Heavy rains, flashfloods lash Oman: 12 killed including Malayali

Heavy rains and flashfloods caused extensive damage in Oman killing at least 12 people, including 3 children and a Kerala native. According to Oman News Agency (ONA), 12 people were died after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters



Search is on to find five people who went missing in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate of Oman, according to ONA. Heavy rains that battered the country led to flash floods, causing inundation of several parts of Oman.







Due to heavy rains, the Ministry of Education announced suspension of physical classes and schools have been asked to switch to online classes in the provinces of Muscat, North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, Ad-Dakhiliyah, Adh-Dhahirah, and South Al Batinah.







