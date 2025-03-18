 Top
Hamas warns that Israel's new airstrikes breach their ceasefire

AP
18 March 2025 9:19 AM IST

Israel said it launched the wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire.

A dead person killed during an Israeli army strike is taken into the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.(AP Photo/ Mohammad Jahjouh)
Gaza Strip: Hamas warned that Israel's new airstrikes early Tuesday breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

Israel said it launched the wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the operation was a one-time pressure tactic or if the 17-month-old war was being resumed altogether.

Hamas said Israel’s government was responsible for an “unprovoked escalation” against Palestinians.

Gaza’s ministry of health said at least 44 people were killed in the airstrikes early Tuesday.


( Source : AP )
