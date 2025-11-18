Hamas Says UN Gaza Resolution Doesn't Meet Palestinians' Rights

GAZA CITY: Gaza's Hamas rulers said they rejected Monday's UN resolution which calls for an international force to be deployed in the territory, saying it fails to respect the "demands and rights" of the Palestinians.

"This resolution does not meet the level of our Palestinian people's political and humanitarian demands and rights," the Islamist militant group said in a statement.

The statement also decried the establishment of an international force whose "mission includes the disarmament" of Palestinian groups in Gaza.

"The resolution imposes an international trusteeship on the Gaza Strip, which our people, its forces, and its constituent groups reject," the statement continued.

The UN Security Council voted earlier Monday in favor of a US-drafted resolution bolstering President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan that includes the deployment of an international force and a path to a future Palestinian state.

There were 13 votes in favor of the text, which Washington heralded after the vote as "historic and constructive," with only Russia and China abstaining -- but no vetoes.