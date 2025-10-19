 Top
Hamas: Rafah Closure will Delay Return of Hostage Bodies

19 Oct 2025 8:25 AM IST

Hamas said the continued closure "blocks the entry of specialised equipment needed to search for those missing under the rubble

Hamas: Rafah Closure will Delay Return of Hostage Bodies
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing wait to get cross into the Gaza Strip 9AFP)

Hamas said Saturday that the closure of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza would cause significant delays in the handover of hostages' remains.

In a statement, the group said the continued closure "blocks the entry of specialised equipment needed to search for those missing under the rubble and prevents forensic teams and tools required to identify bodies", leading to "significant delays in the retrieval and transfer of remains".


AFP
