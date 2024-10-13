Cyberattacks strike Iran's nuclear facilities, govt bodies

Iran faced cyberattacks on October 12, severely disrupting operations across nearly all branches of its government and specifically targeting its nuclear facilities.

This is being seen as a possible Israeli retaliation against Iran's missile assault earlier this month, intensifying the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The cyberattacks crippled vital sector within the Iranian government, including the legislature, executive and judiciary branches. Important information has also been stolen as a result.

Iran's nuclear facilities, along with crucial networks for fuel distribution, municipal services, transportation, and ports were also targeted. "These incidents re just a small part of the many areas spread across the country," said Firouzabadi, former secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cybersecurity.

The backdrop of these cyberattacks is marked by Israel's warning following the missile attack from Iran on October 1. Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, on October 9, announced that his country would respond decisively to the Iranian aggression, stating that retaliation would be "lethal" and "surprising".