 Top
Home » World » Middle East

Avoid Embassy Until Further Notice: US Embassy in Saudi Arabia Tells Americans

Middle East
3 March 2026 11:40 AM IST

The embassy posted on X: "Avoid the Embassy until further notice due to an attack on the facility"

Avoid Embassy Until Further Notice: US Embassy in Saudi Arabia Tells Americans
x
Smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. (AFP)

Dubai: The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia acknowledged coming under attack from Iranian drones Tuesday, urging Americans to avoid the diplomatic post for the time being.

The embassy posted on X: "Avoid the Embassy until further notice due to an attack on the facility."

It said all appointments had been canceled.

The Saudi Defence Ministry earlier Tuesday said the embassy was attacked by two drones.

( Source : AP )
Saudi Defence Ministry statement embassy appointment cancellations Middle East tensions US foreign policy Iran-Saudi relations 
Saudi Arabia 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X