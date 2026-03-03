Avoid Embassy Until Further Notice: US Embassy in Saudi Arabia Tells Americans
Dubai: The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia acknowledged coming under attack from Iranian drones Tuesday, urging Americans to avoid the diplomatic post for the time being.
The embassy posted on X: "Avoid the Embassy until further notice due to an attack on the facility."
It said all appointments had been canceled.
The Saudi Defence Ministry earlier Tuesday said the embassy was attacked by two drones.
( Source : AP )
