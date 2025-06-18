Air Raid Sirens Sound In Israel Town Home To Nuclear Site
The warnings follow several barrages earlier in the day, as Iran and Israel exchanged fire for a fifth straight day: Reports
JERUSALEM: Sirens sounded in parts of southern Israel on Tuesday, the military said, with the warnings of incoming Iranian missile fire also covering Dimona, a town that is home to a nuclear power plant.
The warnings follow several barrages earlier in the day, as Iran and Israel exchanged fire for a fifth straight day.
( Source : AFP )
