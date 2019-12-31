World Middle East 31 Dec 2019 10 dead in Iran bus ...
World, Middle East

10 dead in Iran bus crash

AFP
Published Dec 31, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Those killed included a woman and a 12-year-old boy.
Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus. (Photo: AFP)
 Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus. (Photo: AFP)

Tehran: At least 10 people were killed in Iran on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in careened into a canyon west of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Ten people died in the incident and 11 were transferred to the nearest hospital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi.

 

The accident occurred at 5:00 am (0130 GMT) on a highway close to the city of Zanjan, he added.

The bus, which was being driven at high speed, skidded off the road and plunged 12 metres (40 feet) into the canyon before landing on its roof, Zajan's deputy police chief tolf IRNA.

Those killed included a woman and a 12-year-old boy, Mohammad Ali Azimi said, adding that the death toll could rise.

Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus.

Iran is one of the deadliest countries for road accidents, according to the World Health Organization.

...
Tags: iran bus crash
Location: Iran, Teheran


Latest From World

With the coastal town of Mallacoota ringed by wildfires and the main road in and out of town cut off, residents and holidaymakers were forced to head to the local gymnasium or waterfront as embers swept through the town. (Photo: Social Media)

‘Blood-red sky, choking dust’: Thousands trapped on Australia beaches by wildfires

Democrats demanded at the fall session of Congress that Trump and his Republicans take action to restrict guns. (Photo: File)

'Over in 6 seconds': Gun laws saved lives at Texas church, says Donald Trump

The authorities have not provided information about a possible motive. (Photo: AP)

Two dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed

“This is an intolerant time in our country,” he said to reporters outside the rabbi’s home on Sunday morning. “We see anger, we see hatred exploding.” (Photo: Twitter)

‘5 stabbed at Hanukkah gathering was act of intolerance’: New York City Guv



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

'Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake': USGS

The 6.1-magnitude quake hit around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jurm in northern Afghanistan and was over 200 kilometres deep, the USGS said. (Photo: Pixabay)

ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Iraqi intel officers

In their long hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraqi intelligence teams secured a break in February 2018 after one of the Islamic State leader’s top aides gave them information on how he escaped capture for so many years, said two Iraqi security officials. (Photo:

Russia to join Turkey to push back Kurdish fighters along border in northern Syria

The meeting centered on the security situation in northeast Syria following the launch of Turkey's cross-border operation on October 9 aimed at driving the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers 'terrorists' from the area. (Photo: ANI)

5 sentenced to death over Saudi journalist Khashoggi's murder

Five people have been sentenced to death for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, reported news agency AFP. (Photo: File)

Two Iraqi protesters shot dead as unrest intensifies

An estimated 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded in the protest movement that erupted on October 1 calling for a total overhaul of a government widely seen as corrupt and inefficient. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham