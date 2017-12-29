search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Palestinians' reaction on Trump Jerusalem declaration ‘anti-Semitic’: US envoy

AP
Published Dec 29, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
US ambassador to Israel David Friedman also said that there will be no peace process without US involvement.
Donald Trump’s Jerusalem declaration sparked protests across the Palestinian territories, and Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer serve as a Mideast peace broker. (Photo: File)
 Donald Trump’s Jerusalem declaration sparked protests across the Palestinian territories, and Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer serve as a Mideast peace broker. (Photo: File)

Jerusalem: The US ambassador to Israel says the Palestinian response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "needlessly provocative."

In an interview with the Jerusalem Post daily, David Friedman says the Palestinians overreacted to Trump's declaration and that some of their response to it has been "ugly," ''largely emotional" and "anti-Semitic."

 

Friedman also says in the interview, published in part on Thursday, that there will be no peace process without US involvement. "There is no path around the United States," he said.

Trump's Jerusalem pivot upended decades of US policy and countered an international consensus that Jerusalem's fate should be decided in direct negotiations.

His declaration sparked protests across the Palestinian territories, and Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer serve as a Mideast peace broker.

Tags: donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, rami hamdallah, jerusalem declaration
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn

Smoking is giving rise to an alarming number of deaths, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are three super foods that can help you lose belly fat fast

Green tea's polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Punished for wearing short skirt: Uber driver rapes, kills UK woman in Beirut

30-year-old Rebecca Dykes was working at the British Embassy in the Lebanese capital, pursuing her passion for travel and engaging in humanitarian work, oblivious to the brutal death she was soon to be faced with. (Photo: AFP)

Tax-free promiseland disappearing: UAE, Saudi to impose VAT from 2018

Other Gulf countries are expected to implement their own VAT scheme in the coming years. (Representational)

Yemen: Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 25, including children

The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine. (Photo: AP)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be tour guide to Christian pilgrims

'For those of you who come to Israel, I'm going to take a guided tour. In fact, I'll be your guide on this guided tour in 2018,' Netanyahu said. (Photo: File)

US condemns missile attack on Riyadh allegedly by Iran-backed Houthis

The US calls on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to stop arming and enabling the Houthis’ violent actions against Yemen’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham