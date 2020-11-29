UN calls for restraint after killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi (2nd-R) pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family, in the capital Tehran on November 28. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed by Israel as the "father" of Iran's nuclear programme, died on November 27 after being seriously wounded when assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside Tehran, according to Iran's defence ministry (Michel Zecler / GS Group / MIZAN NEWS AGENCY / AFP)

The United Nations urged restraint Saturday after tensions rose in the Middle East with the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

Iran has blamed Israel for Friday's killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and vowed revenge.

"We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region," a UN spokesman said. "We condemn any assassination or extrajudicial killing."