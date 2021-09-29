World Middle East 29 Sep 2021 Taliban announce ope ...
World, Middle East

Taliban announce operation to defeat IS terrorists: Reports

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
The IS claimed an attack on Kabul airport on August 26, which killed more than 100, including 13 US personnel
The Taliban swept to power in mid-August amid a chaotic pullout of foreign troops but clashed with the IS, which has been operating from Nangarhar for years. (Representational image: ANI)
 The Taliban swept to power in mid-August amid a chaotic pullout of foreign troops but clashed with the IS, which has been operating from Nangarhar for years. (Representational image: ANI)

Kabul: Taliban have launched an operation to root out Islamic State (IS) from Afghanistan.

The Taliban will crackdown on the local branch of the IS in the Kabul capital region and neighbouring Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan to the east, Sputnik reported citing the Afghan Khaama Press news agency.

 

The operation follows two weeks of bloodshed in Nangarhar's main city of Jalalabad. At least three gun and bomb attacks on Taliban positions left several fighters and civilians dead.

The Taliban swept to power in mid-August amid a chaotic pullout of foreign troops but clashed with the IS, which has been operating from Nangarhar for years.

The IS claimed an attack on Kabul airport on August 26, which killed more than 100, including 13 US personnel.

...
Tags: isis terrorists, taliban, islamic state, kabul, nangarhar
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be a new hypersonic missile launched from Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County, Jagang Province, North Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP)

North Korea says hypersonic missile made first test flight

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida reacts as he won in the Liberal Democrat Party leadership election in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to become new Prime Minister

Twenty-eight Americans, 83 green card holders and six people with U.S. Special Immigration Visas granted to Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during the 20-year war in Afghanistan were aboard the Kam Air flight. (Representational image: AP)

U.S. bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul: Report

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listens to a Senator’s question during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, on September 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP)

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining momentum

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to return a teargas canister toward soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Picture of the last soldier of the US Army leaving Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@18airbornecorps)

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) offering his condolences on October 7, 2020 in Kuwait to the Gulf emirate's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmad al-Jabaer al-Sabah, following the death of the emir of Kuwait last week. (AFP)

Taliban allows women to study — but there's a condition to it

A student sits inside a classroom after private universities reopened in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

US kills ISIS-K planner in drone strike

The window for civilian evacuations has all but closed for thousands of Afghans as many countries have either ended or are about to end airlift operations on security concerns. (Photo: Repesentational/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->