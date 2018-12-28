search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Saudi King orders government reshuffle after Jamal Khashoggi fallout

AFP
Published Dec 28, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 9:51 am IST
The reshuffle would help the crown prince further 'consolidate power' as many of those promoted were his 'key allies'.
The shakeup comes after Saudi Arabia last week said it was creating government bodies to boost oversight of its intelligence operations, in the wake of Khashoggi's murder. (Photo: File)
 The shakeup comes after Saudi Arabia last week said it was creating government bodies to boost oversight of its intelligence operations, in the wake of Khashoggi's murder. (Photo: File)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered a sweeping government reshuffle Thursday, replacing key security and political figures including the foreign minister, as the kingdom grapples with the international fallout over critic Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

The surprise shake up saw the appointment of a new National Guard chief and the head of a new space agency, but the ministries of energy and finance were unaffected despite an economic downturn.

 

The revamp left untouched the authority of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler facing intense international scrutiny over the October 2 murder of journalist Khashoggi, which tipped the kingdom into one of its worst crises.

Ibrahim al-Assaf, a former finance minister who was detained last year in an anti-corruption sweep, will replace Adel al-Jubeir as foreign minister, a royal decree said.

Jubeir was effectively demoted to minister of state for foreign affairs, the decree added without explaining the change, as the kingdom appears diplomatically weakened after Khashoggi's murder.

In other significant appointments, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar was named chief of the powerful National Guard, and Musaed al-Aiban was appointed the new national security adviser.

The reshuffle would help the crown prince further "consolidate power" as many of those promoted were his "key allies", tweeted Ali Shihabi, head of the pro-Saudi think tank The Arabia Foundation.

In other changes, Turki al-Shabanah was appointed as the new information minister, replacing Awwad al-Awwad -- who was named as an advisor to the royal court.

Turki al-Sheikh, a close aide to the crown prince, was removed as the head of the kingdom's sports commission and appointed entertainment authority chief, while Ahmed al-Khatib was named tourism authority chief.

The king also ordered the creation of a national space agency to be led by one of his other sons, Prince Sultan bin Salman, a former astronaut.

The energy, economy and finance ministries were left untouched even as the kingdom grapples with a sharp fall in crude prices that has generated renewed uncertainty over Prince Mohammed's Vision 2030 reform programme for a post-oil era.

But the appointment as foreign minister of Assaf, who holds a seat on the boards of state oil giant Aramco and the vast Public Investment Fund, indicates an emphasis on "economic diplomacy" as the kingdom seeks to reassure foreign investors rattled by the Khashoggi crisis, analysts say.

Assaf was held in Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel last year along with hundreds of elite princes and businessmen, in what the government called an anti-corruption crackdown.

Impact of critic's murder

The fallout over Khashoggi's murder is widely seen as the kingdom's worst diplomatic crisis since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, in which most of the hijackers were identified as Saudi nationals.

"You cannot delink Khashoggi from any developments, though government reshuffles are customary every four years," said Mohammed Alyahya, a senior fellow at the Gulf Research Centre.

"The reshuffle saw the appointment of some young princes, but also veteran statesmen to positions of power. There is an effort to balance the fast pace of reform with bolstering government procedures and institutions."

The shakeup comes after Saudi Arabia last week said it was creating government bodies to boost oversight of its intelligence operations, in the wake of Khashoggi's murder.

The kingdom has said Khashoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate in a "rogue operation" led by Saudi agents, but the CIA reportedly concluded that Prince Mohammed ordered his assassination.

The murder has tarnished the image of 33-year-old crown prince, who controls all major levers of power. He is set to maintain his political and security posts after Thursday's reshuffle, including that of defence minster.

Saudi Arabia last week slammed as "interference" a US Senate resolution that held Prince Mohammed responsible for the killing, warning that the move could have repercussions on its strategic ties with Washington.

"The primary bone of contention between Saudi Arabia and American lawmakers is the power of Prince Mohammed and his responsibility for the murder of Khashoggi," said Ryan Bohl, from the US geopolitical think tank Stratfor.

"This reshuffle doesn't undercut the crown prince, meaning that those within the US Congress who want to see his role reduced will have an argument that further action should still be taken."

...
Tags: king salman, jamal khashoggi, jamal khashoggi murder, crown prince mohammed bin salman
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

'At home with family': UAE releases first picture of 'runaway' princess

A image shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum (L) having a meal. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump visits troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump greets members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Wednesday. (AFP)

'I am not jihadi John': German ISIS 'shoemaker' pleads to come home

Sufyan was selected to speak to AFP by the Kurdish authorities, who detained him a year ago. (Photo; AFP)

Turkey vows 'nothing will remain secret' in Khashoggi murder case

Kalin's comments came ahead of a hugely anticipated address to ruling party lawmakers by Erdogan on Tuesday which the president has vowed will reveal the 'naked truth' about the Khashoggi case. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi murder: How Saud al-Qahtani ran killing via Skype

Saud al-Qahtani, a top aide for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is one of the fall guys as Riyadh tries to stem international outrage at Khashoggi’s death. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham