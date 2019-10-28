World Middle East 28 Oct 2019 Hours after Baghdadi ...
Hours after Baghdadi's death, ISIS spokesman killed in fresh North Syria raid

AFP
Published Oct 28, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
IS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir had been killed, after SDF chief Mazloum Abdi said he had been 'targeted' in a fresh raid.
The Islamic State group's spokesman was killed Sunday in northern Syria, a top Kurdish official said, hours after the jihadists' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was announced dead. (Representational Image)
Qamishli: The Islamic State group's spokesman was killed Sunday in northern Syria, a top Kurdish official said, hours after the jihadists' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was announced dead.

The official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces -- who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak on the issue -- said IS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir had been killed, after SDF chief Mazloum Abdi said he had been "targeted" in a fresh raid.

 

"Al-Muhajir, the right-hand of Baghdadi and the spokesman for IS, was targeted in the village of Ain al-Baydah near Jarablus, in a coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army," Abdi said on Twitter.

 

...
Tags: isis, baghdadi, syria
Location: Syria, al-Hasaka, al-Qamishliya


More From Middle East

ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Iraqi intel officers

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: War Monitor

The war monitor said the airborne operation in Barisha, a small village in northwestern Syria near the border with Turkey, targeted senior IS members. (Representational Image)

US defence minister says troops, armoured vehicles going to Syria oil fields

On Friday, Esper described the added force as

'Number of Syrian refugees crossing into Iraq from Syria has increased': UN

Xinhua quoted the World Food Programme (WFP), a food-assistance branch of UN as saying that it has so far provided food assistance to 8,850 newly-arrived Syrian refugees. (Photo: ANI)

Turkey warns US meeting with SDF chief would 'legitimise terrorists'

'If you start legitimising terrorists like this, tomorrow you will end up meeting with Baghdadi as well,' Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in televised remarks. (Photo: Twitter)
