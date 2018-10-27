search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Chandrapaul Hemraj. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs WI, 3rd ODI: Windies 3 down as Marlon Samuels departs
 
World, Middle East

Khashoggi's killers will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia, says Minister

AFP
Published Oct 27, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Erdogan on Friday called for the extradition of the 18 Saudi nationals who authorities say were involved in the murder of Khashoggi.
'On the issue of extradition, the individuals are Saudi nationals. They're detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia,' Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a regional defence forum in the Bahraini capital. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'On the issue of extradition, the individuals are Saudi nationals. They're detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia,' Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a regional defence forum in the Bahraini capital. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Manama: Saudi Arabia will prosecute the suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Riyadh's foreign minister said Saturday in response to a call by Turkey for their extradition.

"On the issue of extradition, the individuals are Saudi nationals. They're detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a regional defence forum in the Bahraini capital.

 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called for the extradition of the 18 Saudi nationals who authorities say were involved in the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi government critic killed in his country's consulate in Istanbul this month.

...
Tags: saudi arabia, jamal khashoggi killed, recep tayyip erdogan, adel al-jubeir
Location: Bahrain, al-Manama, al-Manama




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

According to local legend, the Bagot family lost the whole estate on a bet at the races in 1928. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Dont's to avoid sextortion

Scamsters are simply scaring people that they have managed to steal your porn browsing history and that they have recorded a video of you, either naked, masturbating or having sex, using the laptop’s camera.
 

#MeToo: Dalip Tahil was told to tear a girl’s clothes for rape scene, but he did this

Dalip Tahil
 

‘Cosmic Girl’ Boeing 747 will soon launch rockets while airborne

Virgin Atlantic has taken one of their commuter Boeing 747-400 aircraft, called the Cosmic Girl, and modified it heavily to make the rocket launch possible. (Photo: Virgin Orbit)
 

Aham Brahmasmi is mind as tool that creates and destroys, says artist Satheesh Kanna

I visited Banaras thrice in person where I kept tabs on Sadhu's ( Agories) around Varanasi and I got to know that they are following.
 

Fully bezel-less Samsung Galaxy S10, ‘Winner’ foldable smartphone under works

Samsung will eliminate the forehead and chin from the S10 completely. (Photo concept: Ben Geskin via Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Khashoggi murder 'must concern us all': Mattis to Arab forum

A critic of Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Khashoggi was murdered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: File)

Where is Khashoggi's body?: Turkey's Erdogan asks Saudi Arabia

'Who gave this order?' Erdogan said in a speech to members of his AK Party in Ankara. (Photo: File)

Saudi Arabia says Journalist Khashoggi's murder was premeditated

But, as international pressure mounted, the kingdom said on Saturday that the Washington Post contributor and critic of the Saudi government died inside the mission when an argument degenerated into a fistfight. (Photo: AP | File)

Saudi Crown Prince jokes Lebanon PM 'not abducted', bursts out laughing

The prince burst out laughing and shook hands with a smiling Hariri, who sat next to him on stage, as the audience also erupted in laughter. (Photo: File)

Saudi crown prince says Jamal Khashoggi incident ‘very painful, not justifiable’

'The incident that happened is very painful, for all Saudis... The incident is not justifiable,' Prince said. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham