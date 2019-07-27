World Middle East 27 Jul 2019 Photo: Syrian girl g ...
World, Middle East

Photo: Syrian girl grabs baby sister from shirt in bombed building’s rubble

AFP
Published Jul 27, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 9:02 am IST
The girls are part of a family of eight, consisting of two parents and six sisters.
The picture went viral on social media networks: two dust-covered Syrian girls, trapped in rubble, grab their baby sister from her shirt as she dangles from a bombed-out building. (Photo: AFP)
 The picture went viral on social media networks: two dust-covered Syrian girls, trapped in rubble, grab their baby sister from her shirt as she dangles from a bombed-out building. (Photo: AFP)

Binnish: The picture went viral on social media networks: two dust-covered Syrian girls, trapped in rubble, grab their baby sister from her shirt as she dangles from a bombed-out building.

Behind them, a man slaps his hand against his forehead, his mouth gaping in horror as he looks on amid the mangled wreckage.

 

The picture was captured on Wednesday by Bashar al-Sheikh, a photographer working with local news website SY24, moments after warplanes pummelled the town of Ariha in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

The jihadist-run region has been the target of regular attacks by Damascus and its ally Russia since the end of April.

Of the three girls shown in the photo, one is dead and two are fighting to stay alive, after regime airstrikes hit their home, said Dr Ismail, who treated the victims in a nearby hospital but asked that his last name not be revealed.

Riham al-Abdullah, 5, who appears in the photo gripping her younger sister’s green shirt, died shortly after the strikes on Wednesday, the doctor said.

Her seven-months-old sister Touka, who is shown dangling from the rubble, is in intensive care after suffering wounds to her head, he added.

“She has been receiving respiratory support for 24 hours” Dr Ismail told AFP, adding that her condition was stable.

Dalia, the third sister in the photo, is stable after undergoing chest surgery, according to another doctor at the same facility.

The girls are part of a family of eight, consisting of two parents and six sisters.

In addition to Riham, the mother and another daughter not shown in the photo also died following Wednesday’s raids, according to Dr Ismail.

The other daughter, Rowane, died on Friday after succumbing to wounds on her chest and stomach, he added.

Tawfik Kattan, a rescue worker from Ariha, was pulling people from beneath the rubble the day of the raids.

After evacuating one of the victims, he returned to the battered building.

“When I came back, I was surprised to find that, unfortunately, the girls had fallen,” he said, referring to the sisters.

The jihadist-run Idlib region is supposed to be protected by a months-old international truce deal, but it has come under increased bombardment by the government and its ally Russia since late April.

Aid groups have decried a “nightmare” that has slain an alarming amount of children, in the latest bloody episode of Syria’s eight-year civil war.

Save the Children said the number of children killed in Idlib over the past four weeks had exceeded the number slain in the same region in the whole of last year.

The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

...
Tags: syria, blast, building, sister, girl
Location: Syria, Idlib, Idlib


Latest From World

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico. (Photo: File)

Trump can spend military funds on Mexico border wall: US Supreme Court

The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation. (Representational Image)

2 Indians rescued from sinking Iranian cargo ship near Azerbaijan

A Singaporean man of Chinese origin was sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined 1,000 Singapore dollars for racist remarks insulting an Indian national working at the Changi airport. (Representational Image)

Singapore-Chinese man gets 4 weeks in jail for racist attack on Indian

Ramaphosa has also committed to testifying before the commission when called to do so by the deputy chief justice. (Photo: File)

South African Prez Ramaphosa reveals details of meetings with Gupta brothers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple unexpectedly confirms futuristic iPhone plan

Apple has recently confirmed the USD 1 billion acquisition of a majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business and it is expected to radically change the upcoming iPhones.
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 looks absolutely breathtaking in latest video

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be the lower-end device of the two with the Galaxy Note 10+ coming with all the bells and whistles of a flagship.
 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Syria: 20 killed in airstrikes on rebel-held city

Several people suffered injuries in airstrikes on a busy market in the rebel-held city in northwestern Syria. (Photo: AP)

Israel begins demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem

They also point out that most of the buildings are located in areas meant to be under Palestinian Authority civilian control under the agreements between the Palestinian and Israeli governments. (Photo: AFP)

Death penalty to ‘few’ in CIA spy ring dismantled by Iran

The agencies “successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network,” the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

Russian air strikes kill 23 in Syria

The spike in violence has killed more than 650 civilians and damaged or knocked out of service two dozen health facilities. (Photo: Representational Image)

Iran says captured 17 CIA spies, some sentenced to death

Iran has captured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham