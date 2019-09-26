World Middle East 26 Sep 2019 Khashoggi murder &ls ...
World, Middle East

Khashoggi murder ‘happened under my watch’: Saudi crown prince MBS

REUTERS
Published Sep 26, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.
Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Photo: File | AFP)
 Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Photo: File | AFP)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said he bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by Saudi operatives “because it happened under my watch,” according to a PBS documentary to be broadcast next week.

Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

 

The CIA and some Western governments have said he ordered it, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

The death sparked a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince’s image and imperilling ambitious plans to diversify the economy of the world’s top oil exporter and open up cloistered Saudi society. He has not since visited the United States or Europe.

“It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch,” he told PBS’ Martin Smith, according to a preview of a documentary, “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” set to air on Oct. 1, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Khashoggi’s death.

After initial denials, the official Saudi narrative blamed the murder on rogue operatives. The public prosecutor said the then-deputy intelligence chief ordered the repatriation of Khashoggi, a royal insider who became an outspoken critic, but the lead negotiator ordered him killed after discussions for his return failed.

Saud al-Qahtani, a former top royal adviser whom Reuters reported gave orders over Skype to the killers, briefed the hit team on Khashoggi’s activities before the operation, the prosecutor said.

Asked how the killing could happen without him knowing about it, Smith quotes Prince Mohammed as saying: “We have 20 million people. We have 3 million government employees.”

Smith asked whether the killers could have taken private government jets, to which the crown prince responded: “I have officials, ministers to follow things, and they’re responsible. They have the authority to do that.”

Smith describes the December exchange, which apparently took place off-camera, in the preview of the documentary.

A senior US administration official told Reuters in June the Trump administration was pressing Riyadh for “tangible progress” toward holding to account those behind the killing ahead.

Eleven Saudi suspects have been put on trial in secretive proceedings but only a few hearings have been held. A UN report has called for Prince Mohammed and other senior Saudi officials to be investigated.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mohammad bin salman, jamal khashoggi
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh


Latest From World

Photo: Representational image

Beijing slams US sanctions on Chinese firms over Iran oil

The message, titled,

Amid Trump-Ukraine row, White House ‘mistakenly’ sends email to Democrats

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi for talks on Wednesday focused on attacks on the kingdom's oil infrastructure, which Washington has blamed on Iran. (Photo: File)

Saudi Crown Prince hosts Iraq PM for talks on oil attacks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered Donald Trump one last chance to avoid becoming only the fourth president in office to face impeachment proceedings. (Photo: File)

‘Undo it': Pelosi's last chance to Trump before she launched impeachment inquiry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince hosts Iraq PM for talks on oil attacks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi for talks on Wednesday focused on attacks on the kingdom's oil infrastructure, which Washington has blamed on Iran. (Photo: File)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wins first chance to form government

After preliminary attempts to negotiate a unity coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday tasked Netanyahu with forming a new government in the country. (Photo: ANI)

Israelis await President’s choice

Reuven Rivlin, Israeli President

35 killed, 13 injured in attack by Afghan forces

‘35 civilians were killed and 13 are injured. These people were attending a wedding party near to the attack site in Khaksar area of Musa Qala district,’ said Attaullah Afghan, a member of the Helmand provincial council member. (Photo: AP)

Lieberman asks Netanyahu, Gantz to 'flip a coin' for who serves first as PM

Israel went for an unprecedented repeat polls on September 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a government after April 9 parliamentary polls and the Knesset voted to dissolve on May 29, calling for fresh polls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham