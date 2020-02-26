World Middle East 26 Feb 2020 Coronavirus kills fo ...
Coronavirus kills four in Iran, taking total to 19

AFP
Published Feb 26, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to spread “fear” in Iran over a coronavirus outbreak
A Tehran municipality worker cleans a metro train to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 illness on. AFP photo
 A Tehran municipality worker cleans a metro train to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 illness on. AFP photo

Iran on Wednesday reported four more novel coronavirus deaths among 44 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 19 and infections to 139.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the Shiite holy city of Qom, nine in Gilan, four in Tehran, three in Khuzestan, two each in Sistan and Baluchistan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad, and Fars, and one in Markazi, Kermanshah, Ardebil, Mazandaran, Lorestan, Semnan and Hormozgan.

 

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to spread “fear” in Iran over a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 19 people in the Islamic republic.

“We shouldn't let America mount a new virus on top of coronavirus that is called... extreme fear,” Rouhani told a weekly cabinet meeting, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of suppressing information about the outbreak.

