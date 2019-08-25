World Middle East 25 Aug 2019 PM Modi leaves for F ...
PM Modi leaves for France to attend G7 summit

Published Aug 25, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
India is not a member country of the G7, and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France.
The summit holds significance from India's perspective particularly for the fact that the Kashmir issue is expected to come up during Modi's interaction with the leaders of the member countries, particularly US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
Manama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for France on Sunday to take part in the G7 summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

Modi is expected to speak in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held in the French city of Biarritz.

 

The summit holds significance from India's perspective particularly for the fact that the Kashmir issue is expected to come up during Modi's interaction with the leaders of the member countries, particularly US President Donald Trump. The same was also conveyed recently by a senior official from the Trump administration.

India is not a member country of the G7, and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France. During an "excellent round" of discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi had conveyed that New Delhi stands with Paris on all agendas that the European country is pursuing in the summit.

"The Prime minister has conveyed that India stands with France on all aspects that France is pursuing, and we wish all success to France to fulfilling that agenda for G7 meeting," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said during a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

