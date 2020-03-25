World Middle East 25 Mar 2020 Four killed as gunme ...
World, Middle East

Four killed as gunmen attack Sikhs gathered at a Gurdwara in Afghanistan

AP
Published Mar 25, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 11:19 am IST
The Sikh community is a religious minority in Afghanistan
Afghan personnel arrive at the site of the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
 Afghan personnel arrive at the site of the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Kabul: A group of gunmen stormed a Gurdwara in the heart of the Afghan capital’s old city on Wednesday, killing at least four people, a minority Sikh parliamentarian said.

The Sikh community in Afghanistan is a minority there. Afghanistan’s interior ministry said that police were present at the place of worship, but that the firing was continuing.

 

The parliamentarian, Narindra Singh Khalsa, said he was near the Gurdwara when the attack happened and ran to the site. He said at least four people were killed.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack yet. Earlier this month an Islamic State affiliate attacked a gathering of minority Shiite Muslims in Kabul, the capital, killing 32 people.

Sikhs have suffered widespread discrimination in the conservative Muslim country and have also been targeted by Islamic extremists.

Under the Taliban rule in the late 1990s, they were asked to identify themselves by wearing yellow armbands, but the rule was not enforced.

In recent years, large numbers of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India, which has a Hindu majority and a large Sikh population.

...
Tags: gurdwara attack, kabul, sikh community, taliban, islamist extremists, religious minority
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Related Stories

Peace talks in doubt as Taliban attacks Afghan army base
Viewing the Afghan prism with new eyes

Latest From World

King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia speaking during a televised speech addressing the nation about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Narendra Modi to participate in G-20 summit by video

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (AFP)

New Zealand declares emergency

File Photo

Sharif asks people to obey govt amid coronavirus outbreak

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg says she may have coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iran reports 123 new Covid19 deaths, toll climbs to 1,556

Iranians, some wearing protective masks,walk outside the capital Tehran's grand bazaar, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic crises. AFP Photo

Covid19 death toll in Iran climbs to 1,900

Iranians, some wearing protective masks, gather inside the capital Tehran's grand bazaar, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic crises. AFP Photo

Covid19: Iran reports 149 new deaths, toll climbs to 1,433

An Iranian woman wearing a protective face mask chooses traditional items ahead of Nowruz, the national New Year 2-week celebration, at the Tajrish Bazaar in the capital Tehran. AFP Photo

24 Afghan soldiers killed in insider attack

AFP file photo

10 years on, Syrian war still has global impact

Syrians in protest stand before a Turkish military MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle as they attempt to block traffic on the M4 highway, which links the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham