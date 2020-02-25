World Middle East 25 Feb 2020 COVID-19: Death toll ...
COVID-19: Death toll spikes to 15 in Iran

Published Feb 25, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
Two of the dead were elderly women in the northern province of Alborz, the state news agency said
Iranian medical staff work at the state-run “13 Aban” pharmacy in Tehran. AFP Photo
Tehran: Iranian officials on Tuesday reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 15, state media reported.

Two of the dead were elderly women in the northern province of Alborz and the other was a patient in the central province of Markazi, state news agency IRNA said.

 

Lawmaker's claim dismissed

Iran's government vowed Monday to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing a lawmaker's claim the toll could be as high as 50.

But Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, a lawmaker from the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, alleged Iran's government was “lying” about the death toll.

The government rejected the claim.

“I ask our brother who declared this figure of 50 deaths to provide us with a list of their names,” said Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.
“If the number of deaths in Qom reaches half or a quarter of this figure, I will resign", he added

