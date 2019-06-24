Cricket World Cup 2019

World Middle East 24 Jun 2019 Ready to 'consi ...
World, Middle East

Ready to 'consider' US plan to resolve conflict with Palestinians: Benjamin Netanyahu

AFP
Published Jun 24, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 9:34 am IST
'We will consider the American proposal in a fair and open way,' he said as he hosted US national security adviser John Bolton.
He was talking during a visit to the Jordan valley, Israeli-occupied territory he has pledged never to give up in a peace deal. (Photo: AP | FIle)
 He was talking during a visit to the Jordan valley, Israeli-occupied territory he has pledged never to give up in a peace deal. (Photo: AP | FIle)

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he is ready to "consider" a US plan to resolve his country's long-running conflict with the Palestinians.

"We will consider the American proposal in a fair and open way," he said as he hosted US national security adviser John Bolton.

 

The Palestinian leadership has already rejected the plan, citing US "bias" after the White House recognised bitterly divided Jerusalem as Israel's capital. "I don't understand how the Palestinians rejected the plan even before knowing what it contained," said Netanyahu. "That's not how you move forward."

He was talking during a visit to the Jordan valley, Israeli-occupied territory he has pledged never to give up in a peace deal.

"To those who say that to obtain peace, Israel must leave the Jordan Valley, I say: it will not bring peace -- it will bring war and terror," he said. "Israel's presence here must continue for Israel's security and the security of all." Bolton was being hosted by the Israeli leader for talks on "regional security", according to the White House.

His visit came amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran following a series of tanker attacks and the shooting down of an American drone. The White House is set next week to present details for the first time of its long-awaited peace initiative being formulated by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

US officials say it aims to raise more than USD 50 billion and create more than a million jobs for the Palestinians within a decade. But the Palestinian Authority is boycotting the so-called Peace to Prosperity workshop in Bahrain. Palestinians have accused Trump of seeking to buy them off and deprive them of an independent state.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Sunday he was confident the Bahrain conference would fail. "We need the economic (support), the money and the assistance, but before everything there is a political solution," he said. "For America to turn the whole cause from a political issue into an economic one, we cannot accept this."

...
Tags: benjamin netanyahu, palestine conflict, john bolton, donald trump
Location: Israel, Jerusalem


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

As heavy rainfall in Bhutan leads to rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers washing away a bridge in Tamulpur & obstructing Tamulpur's connection to Baksa District Headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

Rains in Bhutan affects Assam's Tamulpur, bridge washes away

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she'd ended up with a whole row of seats to herself. (Representational Image)

Woman falls asleep in Air Canada flight, wakes up alone in dark

Trump told “Meet the Press” Pelosi was staving off growing impeachment calls from within the Democratic caucus because she agreed with his assessment that it would harm their prospects in 2020. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump says re-election ‘easier’ if he is impeached

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a bruising defeat on Sunday as the opposition candidate in Istanbul's controversial mayoral election re-run romped to victory. (Photo: File)

Turkish President Erdogan's party loses Istanbul mayoral elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman falls asleep in Air Canada flight, wakes up alone in dark

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she'd ended up with a whole row of seats to herself. (Representational Image)
 

Elephants beat the heat with watermelon and cucumbers

The challenge before the centre is to protect a toothless and blind 70-year-old female elephant named Suji. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Meryl Streep receives heartfelt birthday wishes from 'Big Little Lies' co-stars

Meryl Streep with her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars. (Photo: AP)
 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

4 policemen killed in Taliban attack

‘Taliban launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint in Guzara district of Herat province Saturday, killing four policemen and injuring another,’ Sulaiman, the Guzara district police chief said. (Photo: AP)

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)

Don't misinterpret US prudence for weakness: John Bolton warns Iran

Bolton warned Tehran of misinterpreting as 'weakness' Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran. (Photo: File)

Regime strikes kill 8 civilians in Syria: monitor

The Idlib region of some three million people is supposed to be protected by a September buffer zone deal, but the jihadist-run enclave has come under mounting bombardment by the government and its ally Russia since late April. (Photo: File/ AFP)

‘Death to America’: Iran lawmakers chant in Parliament as tensions rise

Iranian lawmakers chanted 'Death to America' during a parliament session on Sunday after a speaker accused the United States of being the 'real world terrorist', amid escalating tension with Washington following the downing of an unmanned US drone. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham