World Middle East 24 May 2021 COVID-19: Bahrain su ...
World, Middle East

COVID-19: Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from India, four other countries

ANI
Published May 24, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Bahrain reported 214,870 positive COVID-19 cases with 809 deaths so far, as per World Health Organisation
Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding . (Twitter/@GulfAir)
 Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding . (Twitter/@GulfAir)

Colombo: Bahrain has announced the suspension of entry for travellers arriving from five South Asian countries from Monday amid the COVID-19 surge.

According to Colombo Page, Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs has announced the suspension of entry for travellers arriving from red list countries, namely - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal - on all flights starting from today.
The measure has been taken in line with Government Executive Committee directives and based on the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the coronavirus.

 

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay.

In addition, citizens and residency visa holders must quarantine for ten days at their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority.

Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.

 

Bahrain reported 214,870 positive COVID-19 cases with 809 deaths so far, as per World Health Organisation on Sunday. As of May 11, a total of 1,434,023 vaccine doses have been administered here.

...
Tags: travel restrictions, covid 19, suspension of entry for travellers arriving from five south asian countries, red list countries


Latest From World

Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP)

'Not convinced' Covid-19 developed naturally, says Dr Fauci

China’s military base in Djibouti. (Photo: AP)

Chinese acquiring land around military bases in Japan: Report

Lia Tal, 40, rushes with her children and partner to take shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP/Heidi Levine)

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to return a teargas canister toward soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining momentum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining momentum

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to return a teargas canister toward soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)

Dubai suspends Air India flights for bringing COVID-positive passengers

Both the incidents of passengers flying with COVID-positive certificates to Dubai from India on Air India Express flights happened during the last couple of weeks, the officials noted.(Representational Image: PTI)

UAE suspends issuance of visiting visas to Pakistan, 11 other countries

The decision by the UAE authorities is

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

Israeli forces' flares light up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

Lia Tal, 40, rushes with her children and partner to take shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP/Heidi Levine)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham