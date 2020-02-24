World Middle East 24 Feb 2020 Kuwait, Bahrain conf ...
World, Middle East

Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first COVID-19 cases

AFP
Published Feb 24, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
It said the cases were of a 53-year-old Kuwaiti man, a 61-year-old Saudi citizen and a 21-year-old stateless Arab
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Dubai: Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, health ministries in the two Gulf states announced, adding all had come from Iran.

Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one.

 

“Tests conducted on those coming from the Iranian city of Mashhad showed there were three confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Kuwaiti health ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It said the cases were of a 53-year-old Kuwaiti man, a 61-year-old Saudi citizen and a 21-year-old stateless Arab.

“All three cases are under constant observation by the health authority,” the ministry added.

Bahrain's healthy ministry also reported the country's first COVID-19 case on Monday after a “citizen arriving from Iran was suspected of having contracted the virus based on emerging symptoms”.

The patient was transferred to a medical centre for “immediate testing”, which proved positive for the infection, the ministry added.

Iran confirmed death toll rose to 12 on Monday, with the outbreak prompting travel bans from nearby countries.

Last week, Kuwait announced a ban on entry of all ships from the Islamic republic and enforced a ban on flights to and from the country.

Thousands of Bahraini and Kuwaiti Shiite Muslims travel to Iran frequently to visit holy sites.

China's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 2,592 on Monday, after the National Health Commission reported 150 more fatalities, all but one in the epicentre of Hubei province.

The novel coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 kuwait, bahrain covid-19


Latest From World

A public bus driver, right, and a pedestrian wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus in downtown Tehran, Iran. AP Photo

50 people have died so far due to COVID-19, Iranian news agency says

IAF's Globemaster C-17

China, India in talks over delay in granting permission to IAF flight: China

A screen grab from the video

Move to arrest Saudi female rapper draws online backlash

Pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran, Iran. AP Photo

COVID-19: Death toll jumps to 12 in Iran



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

COVID-19: Death toll jumps to 12 in Iran

Pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran, Iran. AP Photo

Move to arrest Saudi female rapper draws online backlash

A screen grab from the video

Earthquarke strikes northwestern Iran, kills 8 in neighbouring Turkey

A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran. AP Photo

COVID-19: Death toll in Iran rises to 8

Iraqi authorities are taking precautions at Najaf and other Iraqi airports, as well as at the border gates with Iran, after the discovery of the new virus that emerged in China in Iran. AP Photo

Israeli forces gun down Palestinian near Gaza fence, Army says

Paramedics treat an injured Palestinian at a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 23, 2020, after being wounded while reportedly trying to rescue bodies of people killed during a confrontation along the border with Israel. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham