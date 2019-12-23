5 sentenced to death over Saudi journalist Khashoggi's murder

Five people have been sentenced to death for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, reported news agency AFP. (Photo: File)

Saudi Arabia: Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday.

"The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing," the prosecutor said in a statement.

