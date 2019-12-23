World Middle East 23 Dec 2019 5 sentenced to death ...
5 sentenced to death over Saudi journalist Khashoggi's murder

AFP
Published Dec 23, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
According to reports, the top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case, said a prosecutor.
 Five people have been sentenced to death for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, reported news agency AFP. (Photo: File)

Saudi Arabia: Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday.

"The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing," the prosecutor said in a statement.

 

 

